Malaika Arora's sequin beige bodycon dress is a sartorial inspiration for NYE party OOTD

With New Year Eve party on the way, you are probably brainstorming for your outfit for the night. With only a few ticking hours to 2025, welcome the new year with a fabulous shimmery outfit. Take note from Malaika Arora whose bodycon outfit is all things glam and glitzy, ticking off the checklist of that head-turning NYE party OOTD. Let’s take a look at her outfit and how you can take inspiration from her bodycon dress. Malaika Arora channels mirrorball energy in sequin-mesh dress.(Bollywood society)

More about her look

Malaika Arora dazzled in a bodycon dress that featured her curves with a sultry elegance. The dress had the glam essential- sequins. The star of the outfit was no doubt the sheer mesh neckline that stretched to one of the sleeves. The interplay between the shimmery sequins and the sheer mesh was what made this outfit a statement look. There’s a certain aplomb in the way the elegant beige dress embraced the mesh overlay.

The hairstyle was also all bombshell energy with the dramatic curls framing her face and bun tucked in a neat and sleek way. For accessories, she wore emerald ear studs and a ring to bring a pop of vibrant colour to the neutral dress.

Style inspo

One of the strong takeaways from this look is that you can never go wrong with sequins. It levels up your elegance game instantly. Bodycon and sequin are a match made in fashion heaven, so if you find yourself thinking too much about the NYE party outfit, consider this outfit. Make it statement and high-fashion like Malaika as she deviated from demure necklines and went for a unique one. Lastly, for hairstyle, stick to the basic yet glam sleek high bun with enhanced curls.

Now for colour pairing, go for soft neutrals to give that understated elegant look. Like Malaika paired, style warm-coloured accessories to make your neutral stand out.

