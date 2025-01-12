Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are over boring street-style looks; embrace uber-cool vibes in casual outfits. Watch

Days after a video of their visit to Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj's ashram with their kids went viral, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen travelling to Alibaug from Mumbai. The couple were seen sporting uber-cool outfits for the occasion. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli clicked at the Gateway of India.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's street style

The video shared by a paparazzi page shows Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping out of their car and making their way towards the Gateway of India in Colaba, Mumbai. The cricketer greeted the media and his fans as he walked behind his wife. While Anushka wore a pinstripe shirt, a crew neck T-shirt, and shorts, Virat complemented her in an all-black ensemble. Let's decode their looks.

More details about Anushka and Virat's outfits

For the outing, Anushka chose a blue pinstripe shirt, which she wore with the front buttons left loose. It features full-length sleeves with folded cuffs, side slits, a collared neckline, and a relaxed fit. The actor wore the shirt over a white crew neck T-shirt. She tucked it securely inside her black linen shorts featuring a high waistline, front zipper, and a snug fitting.

Anushka styled her simple and casual ensemble with minimal accessories, including contrasting pink buckle slip-on shoes, aviator sunglasses, stacked bracelets, and a vintage gold watch. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, she chose a no-makeup makeup look, glossy pink lips, and flushed skin for the glam.

Meanwhile, Virat complemented his wife in an all-black black jogger set featuring a sweatshirt and sweatpants. The top features a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, and a relaxed fit. He completed the look with matching jogger pants featuring a baggy fit and flared hem. White socks, slip-on sandals, a baseball cap, a trimmed beard, a stylish watch, and a bracelet rounded off the styling.