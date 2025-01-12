Chennai makeup artist's dusky bride makeover videos is winning hearts: ‘Finally an artist who respects skin colour’

If you are a brown skin girl, you know the real struggle behind finding the correct makeup products that match your skin tone. Either the undertones will be slightly off, or there won't be an inclusive range of shades available. So, it's not very far-fetched to assume not all cosmetics products are viable for darker skin tones. And if you are a bride-to-be, this just becomes a nightmare. This Chennai-based makeup artist is winning hearts on social media with her dusky bride makeovers.

How often have you seen videos of makeup artists doing bridal makeup on dusky brides that isn't even close to their skin tone? Most try whitening their complexion to match the stereotypical beauty standards. Amid this, one makeup artist is bringing smiles to many brown or dark-skinned brides' faces on their special day by bringing out the beauty of their skin without whitewashing them.

Flawless makeup for dusky brides

Chennai-based makeup artist Nirmala Mohan shares before and after transformation of brides on her Instagram page. What stands out in her content is how well she does the makeup for brown or dark-skinned girls. In one video, titled ‘Nothing brings more joy to a makeup artist than seeing a happy bride’, she preserved the dusky skin tone of the bride.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nirmala talked about why she never whitewashes dusky brides, a practice many artists follow in her industry. She said, “When I completed my first makeover showcasing the natural beauty of deep-toned skin, I saw the bride's eyes light up with joy—a joy that spoke louder than words. In that moment, I knew this was my calling: to bring about change in the makeup industry and redefine beauty standards.” She added, “I believe it’s not about one way being easier than the other but about choosing the right path.”

“I receive at least five messages daily from women who share their stories of being hesitant about makeovers due to past experiences of bullying by colleagues, friends, or family. However, they express newfound confidence, feeling inspired by the positive changes happening in the industry. In truth, their stories inspire me just as much, driving me to continue making a difference,” she added.

In one of her posts, Nirmala mentioned that her brides never shy away from showing their ‘before’ look because they know they will still ‘look like themselves after the makeover’. When asked to explain, she said, “I intentionally captioned this video as a response to a troubling trend in the makeup industry, where models or brides are shown in an unflattering light before being dramatically transformed, often through excessive whitewashing.”

“Seeing such practices and the accompanying negative comments upsets me, especially knowing they are done purely for reach. What’s disheartening is that many who support this trend fail to realise the harm it causes, even to the women in their own lives who share these beautiful natural skin tones. I am confident no bride would willingly agree to be presented in such a way,” she added.

“Today, my brides eagerly anticipate their reels or posts, often sharing them proudly with friends and family. Some even request specific songs to accompany their videos, which makes the experience all the more personal and meaningful.”

‘Finally, an artist who respects skin colour’

Meanwhile, Nirmala's followers love her bridal makeover video and often compliment her in the comments.

One user wrote, “Finally, an artist who respects skin colour. Yass queen.” A comment read, “You're an artist truly!! Bringing out the best in everything you touch.” Another said, “Important is you maintained her skin tone, unlike others who aim for a lighter shade under the name of make a makeover.” A user remarked, “Omg, I’ve never seen such a perfect skin tone makeup.”