Twinkle Khanna on kids Nitara and Aarav’s different skin tones: ‘There was always this comparison between them’

What did Twinkle Khanna say

According to Indian Express, Twinkle spoke about her kids during a chat with FICCI FLO.

“I learnt a lot with my first child. And I think your first child tends to be that manual. You experiment a little bit on that child. With my second one, what I realised was that… I thought she looked like a normal Indian girl and there was always this comparison between her and her brother in skin colour or things like that. Things that exist in our country. And I decided that I am going to make sure that she believed she is absolutely wonderful, so if she has a unibrow, I told her that look you are as beautiful as Frida Kahlo, and she was as amazing and so are you. If she is brown, I would tell her that her skin is golden,” she said.

Twinkle also recalled a moment when Nitara embraced her skin tone with panache during a beach outing with the family.

Twinkle added, “So eventually, one day, I think my proudest moment was when she was sitting with her brother and we were going to the beach and he was putting on sunblock. She said ‘I don’t really need so much sunblock because my skin is greater than yours’. And she said a white T-shirt gets dirty but a brown T-shirt doesn’t. You can’t see it so I am greater. So I thought that was a triumph,” she said.

About the family

Twinkle Khanna has been married to Akshay Kumar for over two decades. The two tied the knot on January 17, 2001. Akshay and Twinkle welcomed their son Aarav on September 15 2002. The couple embraced parenthood for the second time when their daughter Nitara was born on September 25, 2012.