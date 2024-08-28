Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday show how to turn business-casual pinstriped outfits into stylish daily wear looks

Nailing the sexy corporate girl look relies on clean, well-tailored pinstriped ensembles. Moreover, having a statement pinstripe piece can elevate your style. But, if you have ever wondered how to translate these business-casual outfits into stylish daily wear looks, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday have the answer for you. Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday wear stylish pinstriped outfits. (Instagram )

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday in stylish pinstripe outfits

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday stepped out in Mumbai recently dressed in stylish pinstriped outfits. While Ananya promoted her upcoming debut web series Call Me Bae, Kareena was seen on a set for a shoot schedule. The Gen-Z star wore a co-ord navy blue waistcoat and high-waisted pants. Meanwhile, Kareena chose a printed white tee and flared pants. Let's delve deeper into what the divas wore.

Decoding Kareena Kapoor's outfit

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Kareena chose an Alexander McQueen top and pants from Cekette. Her classic white tee features a quirky black print, which she styled with black pants adorned with white pinstripe patterns. The bottoms have a leather corset belt and a flared silhouette.

Kareena wore the ensemble with embellished pumps, rings, a gold cuff bracelet, and statement earrings. She chose pink lipstick, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter. She left her hair loose, styled with a centre parting and soft waves. The outfit can easily help you transition from board meetings to brunch outings with your best friends.

What did Ananya Panday wear?

Ananya's co-ord set features a sleeveless waistcoat with a deep V neckline, asymmetric hem, a figure-hugging fit, and front button closures. High-waisted pants with a bodycon fitting, slit hems, and floor-grazing silhouette completed the look. She chose stylish black pumps, rings, and statement earrings to accessorise the outfit.

Ananya left her silky, long hair open in a centre parting to give a clean aesthetic to her corporate-girl ensemble. Meanwhile, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, darkened brows, black eyeliner, and mascara-adorned lashes completed the glam. While Kareena's outfit is a great pick for weekday outings after the office, Ananya's ensemble can easily translate from a Friday office look to a late-night party with friends or a dinner date with your beau.