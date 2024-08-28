Shehnaaz Gill in simple red anarkali, no makeup gives high-energy dance performance at Dahi Handi celebrations

Shehnaaz Gill attended the Dahi Handi celebrations yesterday. Videos of the actor meeting fans and giving a high-energy performance on Zingaat from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak were circulated on social media. Shehnaaz wore a simple sindoori red suit for the occasion. Shehnaaz Gill wears a simple red anarkali and no makeup for a Dahi Handi event. (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill's dance performance on Zingaat

Paparazzi pages took to Instagram to share Shehnaaz Gill's videos from Dahi Handi celebrations. Clips from the events show Shehnaaz posing for the media, greeting her fans at the venue, and dancing her heart out to Zingaat. Fans loved her performance and showered the actor with praise. A netizen wrote, “Shehnaaz, you beauty.” Another commented, “Mashaallah! She is gorgeous.” A fan called her “Queen” in the comments.

Decoding Shehnaaz Gill's outfit for Dahi Handi celebrations

Shehnaaz chose a simple look for the celebrations. The actor wore a sindoori red anarkali kurta set featuring an anarkali kurta, matching pants, and a net embroidered dupatta, which she draped on her shoulders. The kurta has a V neckline, full-length sleeves, gold gota patti embroidery done on the neckline and borders, a fitted bust, and a cascading silhouette. Meanwhile, the pants have a flared fit.

Shehnaaz accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewellery, including embroidered gold juttis and jhumkis. She tied her hair in a centre-parted, messy braided hairdo. Lastly, feathered brows, shimmering subtle gold eye shadow, nude glossy lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin rounded off the no-makeup look.

About Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz became a household name when she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', hosted by Salman Khan. On the show, she was praised for her humble attitude. The actor gained a massive fanbase during her stint in the show, which was won by the late actor Sidharth Shukla. Since then, she has starred in several Punjabi and Bollywood movies.

Shehnaaz debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her last appearance was in Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming.