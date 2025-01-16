Madhuri Dixit's skincare routine for healthy skin in your 50s: From using rose water to her secret cleansing trick

Generations have admired Madhuri Dixit's beauty. If you have ever caught yourself searching for her skincare tips, you are not alone. But worry not; the actor shared the secret to her healthy, shiny, bright, moisturised skin in one of her YouTube videos. Madhuri Dixit's secret skincare routine for a stunning look in her 50s.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's DIY beauty secrets for glowing skin, healthy hair and plump lips in your 40s

The secret to Madhuri Dixit's glowing skin in her 50s

In the video, Madhuri discussed her AM and PM routine and shared skincare tips. Before revealing the steps she takes to achieve that healthy glow, Madhuri stressed that while having a proper routine is important, one of the key steps to maintaining bright and healthy skin is eating healthy and drinking lots of water. “All of this contributes to having healthy skin, along with how you wash and what you put on it…Drink lots of water to moisturise your skin and body,” she added.

1. Day skincare routine -

Madhuri's everyday routine includes starting off with a good cleanser, followed by a good toner. The actor feels rose water is the best toner for her skin. “I love rose water. Just make sure you get a good quality one,” she added. She follows the first two steps with vitamin C and puts on moisturiser and sunblock/sunscreen afterwards.

“If you have oily skin, you can go with a water-based [moisturiser], and if you have dry skin, you can go with a thicker creamy moisturiser,” she suggested.

2. Nighttime skincare routine -

Stressing the importance of removing makeup by the end of the day, Madhuri said, “A lot of us have started using makeup, even in our ordinary life or when you are working or are going out. So, it's very important that you cleanse your face of all the makeup.” She suggested using a cleansing balm to massage the face and remove all the makeup by washing your face with water.

Alternatively, the actor uses micellar water and wet wipes to remove the makeup. “I pour the micellar water on the makeup wipes, and I make sure that my face is cleansed of all the makeup,” she explained. Then, she uses a gentle cleanser to remove any remaining dirt or makeup from her face. She follows the cleanser with a toner and vitamin C serum. “I apply the serum twice daily, but you can skip it,” she said.

After the serum, Madhuri uses a moisturiser and under-eye cream to help the under-eye area rest properly and recover at night. She wraps up the nighttime routine with a lip balm.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.