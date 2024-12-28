Shilpa Shetty's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 49: ‘I don’t eat steamed or boiled food, I eat…’

The actor added she 'keeps one day in the week when she eats anything like cakes, kulfi, and gulab jamuns', but follows a healthy, balanced diet on the other days.

Shilpa Shetty's breakfast is pretty simple

“My day starts with aloe vera juice. It is great for your immune system; it’s great for your skin. Then I have porridge and tea. I avoid white sugar as far as I can and have only brown sugar. My theory is to replace everything white with brown — be it brown bread brown rice or brown sugar. I don’t eat steamed or boiled food. I eat normal food but cooked in a healthy vegetable oil or olive oil,” Shilpa Shetty told the magazine in 2008.

What's for lunch and dinner

The actor's daily diet is balanced and nutritious, and includes a variety of ‘very simple’ foods. She added, “For lunch, I have dal rice [brown] or chapatti and chicken curry and one vegetable. If I am hungry in the evening, I’ll have one brown toast with two eggs and tea and, at night, I try and eat early. I eat a salad, soup and one chicken dish. My diet is very simple. It’s easy to follow.”

Shilpa also spoke about her fitness and said that yoga was 'a way of life' for her. But that’s not all that she does. The actor said she does weight training, and alternates it with yoga.