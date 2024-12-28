Shilpa Shetty's diet and fitness secrets for toned body at 49: ‘I don’t eat steamed or boiled food, I eat…’
In an old interview, Shilpa Shetty revealed exactly what she eats, how she trains, and what she does to stay in the best shape of her life.
Shilpa Shetty's age-defying body is all thanks to healthy eating and strict exercise regime, which she has been following for decades. From her go-to workout routines to her daily diet, the actor revealed how she stays in shape in an old interview with Complete Wellbeing. Shilpa admitted she's a foodie and loves food, but 'eats the right food'. Also read | Malaika Arora's diet secrets for toned body at 51: Fast 16-18 hours a day, drink only coconut or jeera water in morning
The actor added she 'keeps one day in the week when she eats anything like cakes, kulfi, and gulab jamuns', but follows a healthy, balanced diet on the other days.
Shilpa Shetty's breakfast is pretty simple
“My day starts with aloe vera juice. It is great for your immune system; it’s great for your skin. Then I have porridge and tea. I avoid white sugar as far as I can and have only brown sugar. My theory is to replace everything white with brown — be it brown bread brown rice or brown sugar. I don’t eat steamed or boiled food. I eat normal food but cooked in a healthy vegetable oil or olive oil,” Shilpa Shetty told the magazine in 2008.
What's for lunch and dinner
The actor's daily diet is balanced and nutritious, and includes a variety of ‘very simple’ foods. She added, “For lunch, I have dal rice [brown] or chapatti and chicken curry and one vegetable. If I am hungry in the evening, I’ll have one brown toast with two eggs and tea and, at night, I try and eat early. I eat a salad, soup and one chicken dish. My diet is very simple. It’s easy to follow.”
Shilpa also spoke about her fitness and said that yoga was 'a way of life' for her. But that’s not all that she does. The actor said she does weight training, and alternates it with yoga.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.