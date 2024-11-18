Shilpa Shetty reveals her 'simple yet effective' workout for staying fit at 49 in new gym video. Watch

Shilpa Shetty, 49, often shares her workouts with her Instagram followers. Her workouts seem to be a mix of high-intensity interval training, cardio, heavy strength training, and yoga. Needless to say, her fitness routine is not for the faint of heart. On Monday, the actor shared a workout video and demonstrated how to do reverse hypers on a Swiss ball. Also read | Shilpa Shetty shares her workout snippets. It’s a lot of core training Shilpa Shetty's new gym video showed her working out using a Swiss ball. (Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty)

Shilpa Shetty's Monday workout

She wrote in her caption, “Today’s Monday motivation is all about prone reverse hypers on a Swiss ball. This simple yet effective move strengthens your lower back and glutes while challenging your core to maintain balance. It’s perfect for building strength, improving coordination, and finding stability — both in your workout and in life.”

The actor added, “Add this to the start or end of your training routine for 3 sets of 15-20 controlled reps, with 45 seconds of rest in between. Remember, progress is all about small steps (or lifts!).”

More about the workout

According to Exercise.com, Swiss ball reverse extension is a calisthenics, fitness ball, and pilates exercise that primarily targets the lower back and, to a lesser degree, also targets the abs, glutes and hamstrings.

The only Swiss ball reverse extension equipment that you really need is the fitness ball. There are, however, many different Swiss ball reverse extension variations that you can try out that may require different types of Swiss ball reverse extension equipment or may even require no equipment at all.

How to do reverse hypers on a Swiss ball

Step 1: Lie on your stomach on a Swiss ball, legs straight, and toes almost touching the ground. Place your palms flat in the front. This is the starting position.

Step 2: Begin the exercise by bracing your core and raising your legs up until they are in line with your torso. Hold for 2-3 seconds, then lower back down.

Step 3: Repeat as necessary.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.