A rare look inside Radhika Ambani’s private Instagram account, courtesy Janhvi Kapoor

Fans of Radhika Ambani got a rare glimpse inside her private Instagram account, courtesy of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor. Radhika, who changed her last name from Merchant to Ambani after marrying Reliance scion Anant Ambani, celebrated Christmas in Jamnagar with a large group of friends. Radhika Merchant with her girl gang in Jamnagar on Christmas

This was her first Christmas as part of the Ambani family - she married Anant Ambani in a star-studded wedding in July this year.

Radhika Merchant’s private Instagram

Radhika Ambani (nee Merchant) is active on Instagram and uses the handle @radhikamambani. Sadly, fans of the choti Ambani bahu cannot view her profile as it is set to private.

On Christmas day, however, Radhika Ambani shared an Instagram Story featuring her girl gang, which was reposted by Janhvi Kapoor. Thanks to Janhvi, fans got a rare glimpse into Radhika Ambani’s private Instagram account.

“These girls,” Radhika wrote while sharing a photograph that shows her posing with four female friends.

Take a look at the Story that was reposted by Janhvi on her public profile:

An Instagram Story shared by Radhika Ambani

Radhika, Janhvi and several other members of their friend group flew to Jamnagar earlier this week. The Ambani family owns a sprawling estate in the Gujarat city which also served as the centre for Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities back in March.

Pictures shared by Orry on Instagram show the lavish Christmas celebrations that took place in Jamnagar, complete with a towering Christmas tree and a delicious spread.

Unverified reports also suggest that Anant Ambani and Radhika will host a pre-wedding celebration for their friend Yash Singhla in Jamnagar.

Radhika is not the only member of the Ambani family who is on Instagram. Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani both maintain private Instagram accounts. No member of the Ambani family has a public account on social media, but their public appearances are actively covered by the paparazzi nevertheless.