Radhika Merchant changes name to Radhika Ambani, opens up about work in first interview after marriage

Radhika Merchant, now appearing as Radhika Ambani, has officially adopted her married name following her high-profile wedding to Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The couple tied the knot on July 12 in an extravagant celebration attended by celebrities and dignitaries. In her first interview since joining the Ambani family, Radhika spoke to Entrepreneur India about her professional journey and future aspirations. Radhika Merchant became Radhika Ambani after marrying Anant, sharing career insights post-wedding. (Instagram/radhikamerchant_)

Expanding domestic market share

In her role as Executive Director of Domestic Marketing at Encore Healthcare, Radhika Ambani is determined to strengthen the company’s foothold in India, with a particular focus on the southern regions. She highlighted the importance of leveraging technology to ensure that high-quality healthcare products are accessible across the country.

Lessons from early career days

Radhika’s leadership approach is rooted in valuable lessons learned during her early career at her father Viren Merchant’s company, Encore Healthcare. Starting out as a medical representative (MR), she immersed herself in understanding the company’s operations from the ground up.

“My first boss told me if you can manage the sales of a company you can play any role there because sales requires you to learn the ins and outs of product, finance and distribution. It also allows you to operate at the level which is closest to your customer,” she shared. Radhika underscored that her journey has been defined by continuous collaboration and the relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare.

Insights from her sister, Anjali Merchant Majithia

The interview also featured insights from Radhika’s elder sister, Anjali Merchant Majithia, Executive Director of International Markets at Encore. Anjali, who oversees the company’s global growth strategy, revealed her ambition to establish a strong presence in 20 countries, positioning Encore as a leader in the global pharmaceutical landscape.

A grand celebration as an Ambani

Radhika recently celebrated her 30th birthday in style, her first as an Ambani bahu, at the Antilia residence in Mumbai. Surrounded by close friends and family, the event featured a heartfelt cake-cutting ceremony, glimpses of which were shared on social media by influencer Orry.

In a touching moment, Radhika was seen offering cake to her husband, Anant, and later sharing slices with her father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani, and her parents, Shaila and Viren Merchant. A charming exchange occurred when Akash Ambani, her brother-in-law, playfully redirected her attention to Kokilaben Ambani and their maternal grandmother, Poornima Dalal, ensuring they too shared in the joyous occasion.

The birthday celebration was a glamorous event, with a host of close friends and family in attendance. The guest list boasted Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Suhana and Aryan Khan, alongside cricket legend MS Dhoni, making it an unforgettable evening.