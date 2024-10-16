The sweetest Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani pre-wedding video is not from Europe or Jamnagar. Watch

As Radhika Merchant marks her first birthday after getting married to Anant Ambani earlier this year, her friend, influencer Orry, shared a video of her visit to Seva Sadan in Mumbai shortly before the grand wedding. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani visited Seva Sadan in Mumbai before their wedding.(Instagram/Orry)

The video shows Merchant's heartwarming moments spent with children at the non-profit. The children organised a sweet bridal party for her, complete with pink sash for the bride-to-be.

The video begins with the young children welcoming Radhika Merchant in a traditional way, applying teeka on her forehead. They also presented her with a giant greeting card.

Merchant, who wore a simple green kurta, cut a cake with the children and danced joyously with them.

Watch the video here:

“The pre-wedding you didn't see. HBD (Happy birthday). @radhika161094 and the sweet little souls @seva.sadan.society,” Orry wrote on Instagram, sharing the video.

Earlier on Wednesday, Orry shared a clip from the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations in Europe to wish Merchant. The video showed pop star Katy Perry's playful interaction with Merchant during her concert.

The couple got married on July 12 in Mumbai and hosted a lavish reception on July 14. Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, and Anant Ambani, the younger son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, exchanged vows in a ceremony attended by the biggest celebrities in India.

Bollywood stars, politicians, and world leaders attended their three-day wedding celebrations.