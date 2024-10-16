Katy Perry asks Radhika Merchant if she's ever kissed a girl. Ambani bahu responds

Orry has shared a throwback video of Radhika Merchant on her birthday. This afternoon, the social media star took to Instagram to share a previously-unseen clip taken during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities onboard a luxury cruise. Radhika Merchant pecks Katy Perry on the cheek in a throwback video.(Instagram/@orry)

The video shows Radhika Merchant kissing Katy Perry on the cheek as the pop star performed her super-hit track ‘I Kissed a Girl.’

The clip begins on a playful note with Katy Perry admiring Radhika Merchant's diamond engagement ring. “Oh my god, it's gorgeous,” she exclaims on seeing the “big diamond” worn by Radhika Merchant, who married Reliance scion Anant Ambani in a star-studded wedding on July 12.

“Well, this next song is dedicated to this beautiful bride that I'll never be able to kiss,” Katy Perry tells the crowd before launching into ‘I Kissed a Girl.’ The video shows Radhika Merchant bashfully declining to kiss Perry.

The video then jumps to show Radhika Merchant and other members of the Ambani family, including groom Anant Ambani, as well as Shloka and Akash Ambani, singing the song with Katy Perry.

Take a look at the video below:

“Happy birthday Radhika,” wrote Orry while sharing the video, adding a heart emoji at the end.

This is Radhika Merchant's first birthday as a daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, but not the first she has celebrated with Ambanis. Throwback videos shared by fan pages show her celebrating her birthday with Mukesh and Nita Ambani, as well as other family members, in London some years ago.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot in Mumbai on July 12.

Katy Perry was among several international stars who performed at the couple's pre-wedding festivities which spanned a three-day bash in Jamnagar and a luxury cruise with stops across the Mediterranean. DJ David Guetta and the Backstreet Boys also held private shows during the cruise, while Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh performed during the Jamnagar festivities.