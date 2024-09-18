Anant Ambani’s childhood nanny reveals what shocked her about Mukesh and Nita Ambani

Lalita Dsilva, the paediatric nurse who looked after Anant Ambani in his childhood, has revealed more details about her time working for the billionaire Ambani family. Dsilva said that she joined the Ambani staff at a time when Reliance was already a big name in the industry, but Nita and Mukesh Ambani had no airs and graces about them. Instead, they just wanted their children to be raised normally. Lalita Dsilva with Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant(Instagram/@lalitadsilva2965)

Dsilva admitted that she was awed when she entered the 19-storey house where the Ambani family lived together - probably referring to Sea Wind, the Cuffe Parade residence that once housed all the Ambanis, including Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani, his wife Kokilaben Ambani, their children Mukesh and Anil Ambani and their respective families.

On working for the Ambani family

“When I entered that house, I got a very warm welcome. I never expected that with such big people,” Dsilva said in an Instagram Live conversation with Lovely Gupta. She remembered Nita Ambani as a very warm employer.

“Nita ma’am was so warm, and even Mukesh sir. They just wanted their children to be raised normally,” said the paediatric nurse who, later in her career, found internet fame as “Taimur’s nanny.”

But when Dsilva had started working for the Ambanis around two decades ago, there was no social media and no paparazzi culture. She recalled that the billionaire Ambani family had no big demands and treated their staff very well. In fact, she was shocked by how Nita and Mukesh Ambani had no big demands or protocols.

“It was not like ‘we are big people, so we have some protocol. Do this, do that’ - no, nothing. I was very shocked to see that,” said Lalita Dsilva.

Later on in the conversation, she also praised Dhirubhai Ambani as a very generous man who not only looked after his staff but also their families. He was called “Mota Papa” by everyone, Dsilva said.

You can listen to the entire conversation here.