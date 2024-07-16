Taimur’s nanny once looked after Anant Ambani, remembers billionaire heir’s childhood on his wedding

Lalita Dsilva, the nurse who gained fame as the nanny of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur, used to look after Anant Ambani when he was a child. On the 29-year-old billionaire’s wedding, Dsilva shared a throwback picture of Anant Ambani in Paris, as well as snapshots from his lavish wedding reception. Anant Ambani's former nanny shared a throwback picture on his wedding.(Instagram/lalitadsilva2965)

Lalita Dsilva, who was frequently misidentified in the media as “Savitri” when she worked as Taimur and his younger brother Jeh’s nurse, said that Anant was a “very good boy” in his childhood.

She shared a throwback picture from their trip to Disney World Paris on Instagram to wish him on his wedding. “Anant was a very good boy in his childhood. Till now he is loved by everyone in the family and his social group,” she wrote.

Take a look at the rare throwback photo:

Lalita Dsilva also attended the Ambani scion’s wedding to Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. She thanked the Ambani family for the love and respect they have shown her through the years, with a special mention to “Anant baba, Nita bhabhi and Mukesh sir.”

Anant Ambani is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. His lavish wedding became the talk of the town - the Ambani family hosted several pre and post-wedding functions over a period of four months, spending hundreds of millions on arrangements.

“I'm deeply grateful for the joy and love that Anant baba and the Ambani family have brought into my life. I cherish the fond memories and warm moments we've shared, and I'm thankful for their unwavering love and respect. Even after all these years, their kindness and generosity continue to inspire me. I'm blessed to have Nita bhabi and Mukesh sir in my life, who still embrace me as a part of their family. I pray that Anant and Radhika are blessed with abundant love, happiness, and good health. The Ambani family's love and support mean the world to me, and I'm honored to be a part of their lives,” Dsilva wrote.

Lalita Dsilva is currently employed as the nurse of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. On her Instagram, she often shares memories of the children she helped raise and her trips abroad with their families.