‘Every Sunday, we eat your food at our house’: Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta greet Mysore Cafe owner

The grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were no less than a star-studded affair. The three-day ceremonies were attended by global leaders, politicians, celebrities and social media influencers. Among those in attendance was Shanteri Nayak, mother of Naresh Nayak who is the owner of Mysore Cafe. Shanteri used to own the cafe before handing it down to Naresh. After Anant spotted her at the wedding, he quickly called Radhika to greet her. Radhika Merchant greeting Shanteri Nayak.

The video shows Anant calling Radhika to meet the owner of Mysore Cafe. Radhika can be seen happily walking towards her and says, "Every Sunday, we eat your food at our house." The newlyweds can also be seen thanking Shanteri. (Also Read: 'Another great Indian wedding': Anand Mahindra is not referring to the Ambanis. Hint: Think JD Vance)

In the video, you can also spot Anand Piramal and Shloka Mehta greeting Shanteri.

Watch the video here:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding:

On July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in front of a star-studded crowd at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. Gujarati traditions were mixed with Western practices at the lavish wedding. They exchanged varmalas and took pheras around the sacred fire, and later the couple recited their vows to one another. (Also Read: How foreign media covered Ambani wedding: Extravagant, lavish, world’s most expensive)

The wedding celebration was attended by former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper. The Ambani and Merchant family also hosted international stars such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Nick Jonas and an array of Bollywood celebrities. Numerous social media influencers were also present at the event.

On day two of the wedding, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, PM Modi also arrived to give the couple their blessings.