Anant Ambani wedding: Mumbai Police arrests engineer for bomb threat post on X

Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old engineer for his social media post on a bomb threat at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Earlier, the Mumbai police was quick to launch a probe regarding a social media post regarding a potential bomb threat at billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12.(Instagram/@epicstories.in)

The accused was identified as Viral Shah, a resident of Vadodara, he said. "He was nabbed this morning by the Mumbai police's crime branch from his residence in Gujarat," a police official told PTI.

The social media post was made by a user identified as @FFSFIR, who suggested a disruptive scenario that if a bomb went off at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, then the economy of the entire world would be turned upside down.

The social media post on X (formerly Twitter) read, “A shameless thought crept into my mind that if a bomb went off at Ambani's wedding, half the world would turn upside down. Trillions of dollars in one pin code.”

After police officials saw the post on social media after an tip by a concerned citizen, they deemed the bomb threat a hoax but heightened the security measures in and around the wedding event at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

During the probe, the X user was traced to Vadodara, following which a team of the Mumbai crime branch was sent to the city in the neighbouring state and apprehended the accused, the official said, adding that the accused was being brought to Mumbai.

Anant Ambani, who is the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, got married to Radhika Merchant, who is the daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant. The star-studded event was held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Celebrities from across the globe, businessmen, billionaires and top politicians graced the event on July 12. The wedding festivities lasted a week, and were also attended by Mukesh Ambani's younger brother Anil Ambani, and his wife Tina Ambani.