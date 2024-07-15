Mumbai Police takes extra precaution after 'bomb…at Ambani's wedding' X post

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police is trying to establish the identity of an X (formerly Twitter) user over a suspicious post talking about “a bomb at the Ambani wedding”. A senior police officer told HT on Sunday night that the cops police were aware of the post but it was a hoax. The police, however. did not take any chances and heightened security around the wedding venue of the grand wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant at Bandra-Kurla Complex after they were alerted by a netizen regarding the X post. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant, a daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre at Bandra- Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Friday.

In a post, the X user with the handle @FFSFIR, wrote, "A shameless thought crept into my mind that if a bomb went off at Ambani's wedding, half the world would turn upside down. Trillions of dollars in one pin code."

Also Read | First look of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant on Mangal Utsav, Day 3 of wedding celebrations

The Mumbai Police has not registered an FIR but is trying to find out the person who posted the tweet on July 13 and his motive behind it, said a police officer.

The police had made optimum security arrangement at the wedding venue and the area around it at BKC to prevent any untoward incident on Friday, and the receptions that concluded on Sunday, police sources said. “The message has been taken as a hoax but the police team, which looks at social media posts, will definitely look into it,” the police officer added.

Also Read | Radhika Merchant channels princess vibes in her first look from reception night. Watch

The officer said although the police assessed the post as a hoax, they did not take any risk and took extra precautions. No case has been registered against any person and the investigation was underway.

The police received the alert about the tweet on Saturday night.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding reception were on two days - Saturday and Sunday attended by many dignitaries around the world.

Two arrested for gatecrashing Ambani wedding

Earlier, the Mumbai Police arrested two persons for entering the wedding venue of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant without an invitation. As per the police, one of them who entered without permission is Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri (26) who is a YouTuber and the other person is Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh (28) who called himself a businessman.

The Mumbai Police has registered separate cases against both.

The police said that they came from Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding. The police have released the accused after giving them notice and taking legal action in both cases.

The accused entered through different gates but were apprehended by security officers who noticed their suspicious movements. They were taken to the police station and booked.