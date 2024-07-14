First look of Anant Ambani on Mangal Utsav, Day 3 of wedding celebrations. Video from Antilia

Anant Ambani was spotted outside his car at his home Antilia shortly before the “Mangal Utsav” event on Sunday evening, which is the second round of reception after he married Radhika Merchant. The groom was leaving for the grand reception at Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai in a silver Mercedes. Anant Ambani ahead of the grand reception two days after he married Radhika Merchant.

Just like the main wedding ceremony and Saturday's “Shubh Aashirwad” receptino, the billionaire family has invited a wide range of guests.

Watch the video here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Saturday's event and blessed the newly-weds as they touched his feet. PM Modi was escorted to the stage by Anant Ambani's parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The Ambanis hosted the "blessing ceremony’’ for friends and family members to meet the couple and wish them a happy married life.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married in a regal ceremony late Friday night. The wedding is a culmination of a string of extravagant pre-wedding events in India and abroad. The pre-wedding festivities featured performances by pop stars including Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry.

The wedding rituals, including exchanging garlands by the couple and walking around the sacred fire, began Friday and were completed past midnight.

While Anant Ambani is the the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, the bride, Radhika, is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant.

Star-studded guest list for all Ambani events

The wedding and all the the receptions in Mumbai are taking place at Jio World Centre which is owned by the Ambanis.

The guest list for the wedding Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe, former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, John Kerry, the former US special envoy for climate, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser. Top Indian celebtrities who attended the event were Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Rajinikanth among numerous other Bollywood stars.