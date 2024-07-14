2 arrested attempting to gatecrash Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's star-studded wedding

Two persons were arrested for trying to gatecrash the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, police said on Sunday. Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidanand Saraswati gives blessings to the newly wedded couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, at Jio World Centre, in Mumbai on Saturday.(ANI)

The individuals, identified as Venkatesh Narasaiya Alluri, a 26-year-old YouTuber, and Lukman Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, a 28-year-old self-proclaimed businessman, had travelled from Andhra Pradesh with hopes of joining the star-studded celebrations.

“Both were taken into custody by Mumbai's BKC police. Separate cases have been registered against them. They came from Andhra Pradesh to attend the wedding. The police have released the accused after giving them notice and taking legal action in both cases,” police said.

Read: Kim Kardashian's 'Gajagamini walk' steals the show at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a grand spectacle hosted by Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, was attended by global celebrities, business magnates, and political figures.

The traditional Hindu wedding rituals began on Friday and extended into the early hours of Saturday, culminating months of elaborate pre-wedding events.

A "blessing ceremony" was hosted for friends and family to extend their wishes to the newlyweds. The four-day festivities, commencing with the traditional wedding, included a grand reception over the weekend.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani breaks down in tears at bahu Radhika Merchant's vidaai. WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the distinguished guests at a reception organised by the Ambanis.

To manage the influx of guests, police imposed traffic diversions around the venue amid ongoing monsoon rains that have disrupted travel in Mumbai.

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at a pre-wedding concert that included performances by Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan.

Read: Aishwarya Rai-Hrithik Roshan to Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha: 5 memorable reunions at Ambani wedding

Earlier this year, the Ambanis hosted a three-day pre-wedding bash with performances by international stars and attended by tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.

In May, the family took guests on a three-day cruise from Italy to France, which included Katy Perry singing her hit song “Firework” and a performance by Pitbull, according to media reports.

In March, they threw a three-day prenuptial bash for Anant that had 1,200 guests, including former world leaders, tech tycoons and Bollywood megastars, and performances by Rihanna, Akon and Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi singer who shot to international fame when he performed at Coachella. The event was also attended by tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates.

Mukesh Ambani boasts a net worth of $116 billion and leads Reliance Industries, a conglomerate with diverse interests from petrochemicals to telecommunications. The Ambani family’s assets include a $1 billion, 27-story residence in Mumbai, equipped with three helipads and a private movie theatre.