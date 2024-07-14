Aishwarya Rai-Hrithik Roshan to Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha: 5 memorable reunions at Ambani wedding

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was a star-studded one. Since a galaxy of stars congregated under one roof, it also led to several reunions of onscreen pairs we are craving to see back on screen. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian hails 'queen' Aishwarya Rai, clicks selfie with her at Ambani wedding; also poses with Ranveer Singh) Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan sat together and chatted with each other at the Ambani wedding

Aishwarya-Hrithik

Fans were excited to see Jodhaa Akbar and Dhoom 2 co-stars Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan reunite at the Ambani wedding. They were seen sitting on either side of her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. Interestingly, Abhishek and Hrithik have also shared the screen space in films like Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Dhoom 2.

Salman-Sonakshi

Salman Khan has a key role in not only Sonakshi Sinha's professional life, but also her personal life. He was instrumental in Sonakshi meeting her now-husband Zaheer Iqbal. He also launched her as an actor in the 2010 blockbuster cop drama Dabangg. They reprised their roles in Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3 as well. Sonakshi and Zaheer were clicked with Salman and Sanjay Dutt at the wedding.

Amitabh-Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was seen greeting his Hum and Geraftaar co-star Amitabh Bachchan at the wedding by touching his feet. Amitabh promptly stopped him and hugged him instead. The two will be seen reuniting on screen after 33 years with TJ Gnanavel's action entertainer Vettaiyan, which will also mark Amitabh's Tamil debut.

Shah Rukh-Salman

Fans can't forget Shah Rukh and Salman getting together to sing Ye Bandhan Toh from their 1995 hit reincarnation saga Karan Arjun to Sunita Kapoor at her daughter Sonam Kapoor's wedding in 2018. At the Ambani wedding, they got to see them dancing to another Karan Arjun song, Bhangra Paa Le, during the baaraat. They were recently seen together in Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Shahid-Kiara

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani were seen entering the Ambani wedding together. Fans of Kabir Singh couldn't contain their excitement at watching Kabir and Preety together at the event. Shahid and Kiara were loved for their chemistry in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2019 blockbuster despite its much-discussed problematic tropes.