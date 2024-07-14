Kim Kardashian hails 'queen' Aishwarya Rai, clicks selfie with her at Ambani wedding; also poses with Ranveer Singh

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian posted a bunch of pictures from the blessing (Shubh Aashirwad) ceremony of the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kim also shared a picture with actor Aishwarya Rai from the event. (Also Read | Kim Kardashian and Khloe ready for day 2 of Ambani wedding in lehengas and naths) Kim Kardashian with actors Aishwarya Rai and Ranveer Singh.

Kim poses with Aishwarya for selfie

Kim clicked the selfie as the duo smiled for the camera. For the event, Kim Kardashian opted for a custom-made stylised and embroidered dusty rose sheer saree. Aishwarya was seen in an embroidered black outfit. Sharing the selfie, Kim wrote, "Queen" and also tagged Aishwarya. She also posted a few pictures of the decorations at the event.

Kim poses with Ranveer

In another photo, Kim was seen posing with actor Ranveer Singh at the event. On Sunday, Kim was seen exiting her hotel with her sister Khloe. Reportedly, they are returning to the US after attending the Ambani event. While Kim wore a black ensemble, Khloe was seen in a grey top and black pants. Both of them wore sunglasses.

Who all attended the blessing ceremony

The blessing ceremony was also attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, wife Latha, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit. The blessing ceremony was held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. Anant and Radhika tied the knot on Friday.

Venkatesh, Jackie Shroff, Hema Malini, Kajal Aggarwal with husband Gautam Kitchlu, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Atlee and Krishna Priya, Suniel Shetty with Mana Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Punit Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata Dutt and their children Shahraan and Iqra also attended the blessing ceremony.

Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Paharia, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Orry, and Ananya Panday were part of the event too. The celebrations will continue with a grand reception on Sunday.