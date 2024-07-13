Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were spotted outside their hotel as they prepared to leave for a second day of celebrations with the Ambani family. Kim was seen decked up in a silver lehenga and an enormous diamond necklace. She also wore a big nathni and a maang tika. (Also read: ‘Kim, Kim, welcome to Mumbai’: Kardashians get a grand welcome from paps for Ambani wedding) Kim Kardashian and Khloe ready for day 2 of Ambani wedding in lehengas and naths.

Khloe also looked lovely in a bright pink lehenga. See their pictures here:

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian ready for day 2.

The Kardashians take India

Kim has revealed the lavish ceremony will be a part of their reality TV show "The Kardashians".

Kim, 43, and Khloe, 40, were among several international celebrities who arrived in India to attend the nuptials of Anant and Radhika, held on Friday night at Mumbai's Jio World Drive -- a convention centre built and owned by the Ambani family.

In a previous video shared by Khloe on social media, a production crew with cameras, lights and microphones were seen following the sister duo around and some eagle-eyed fans had suspected they were shooting for "The Kardashians".

In her latest post on her Instagram Story, Kim posted a screengrab of a video of her and Khloe after they got ready ahead of the high-profile ceremony and shared they were indeed filming for their popular reality series.

"Had to screen grab our video bc we're just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India (sic)" she wrote.

"The Kardashians", which streams in India on Disney Hotstar, focuses on the personal lives of the Kardashian–Jenner family. The series is a retooled continuation of their previous reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", which concluded in 2021 after a 20-season run on US network E!.

Kim and Khloe's day 1 looks

Both the sisters, styled by Dani Levi, were dressed in custom-made designs and jewellery by celebrity-favourite designer Manish Malhotra. While Kim was draped in a glittering red saree, Khloe opted for an ivory-gold saree with heavy embellishments.