‘Kim, Kim, welcome to Mumbai’: Kardashians get a grand welcome from paps for Ambani wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, today at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, will be a star-studded affair. In addition to celebrities from India, the event is being attended by dignitaries from across the world, including American media personalities Kim Kardashian and her sister, Khloe Kardashian. The duo were spotted yesterday leaving the Kalina airport in Mumbai. While leaving the spot, paps were seen shouting “Kim, Kim”. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai yesterday. They were spotted at Kalina airport. (Instagram/@varindertchawla)

Photographer Varinder Chawla posted a video of the interaction on Instagram. “Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian touch down in Mumbai for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant!” he wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, the Kardashians are seen walking out of the airport amid the paparazzi shouting, “Kim, Kim, welcome to Mumbai.” At one point, Kim also waves at the camera before getting in her car.

While Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a nude, body-hugging dress and dark sunglasses, her sister, Khloe Kardashian, opted for jeans and a T-shirt.

Take a look at the video here:

In addition to the Kardashians, the wedding will reportedly be attended by celebrities and dignitaries from various walks of life. Some names on the list include self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, and former Swedish PM Carl Bildt.

Reportedly, the list also includes HSBC Group chairman Mark Tucker, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet, BP CEO Murray Auchincloss, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Morgan Stanley MD Michael Grimes, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee, and several others.

After the wedding today, the celebrations will continue with Shubh Aashirwad on July 13. The final event Mangal Utsav will take place on July 14.