Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Boris Johnson to attend Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani wedding: Full list

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are all set to tie the knot this weekend. Now, the Economic Times has shared a detailed list of the guests who will attend the wedding festivities, which will be held at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC) in Mumbai. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor attends Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Shiva Shakti Puja with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya) Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian will be part of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wedding.

Who all will attend Radhika and Anant's wedding

The wedding will have reality show stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian as guests. Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, and self-help coach Jay Shetty will also attend the wedding. Former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper will also attend.

Presidents, ex PMs, and businessmen will also attend event

The guest list will also include Tanzania president Samia Suluhu Hassan, IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch, WTO D-G Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Many businessmen including HSBC Group chairman Mark Tucker, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, Morgan Stanley MD Michael Grimes, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Mubadala MD Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Samsung Electronics chairman Jay Lee, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet, BP CEO Murray Auchincloss, Temasek CEO Dilhan Pillay and Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm will also be part of the event.

HP president Enrique Lores, ADIA board member Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, Kuwait Investment Authority MD Bader Mohammad Al-Saad, Nokia president Tommi Uitto, GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley, GIC CEO Lim Chow Kiat and Moelis & Co vice chairman Eric Cantor. In the guest list of India, union cabinet ministers, chief ministers and other businessmen will also mark their presence.

About Ambani wedding festivities

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.