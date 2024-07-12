Kim Kardashian sizzles in sultriest red saree look we've ever seen for Anant Ambani's wedding

Kim Kardashian has turned up in a red saree for Anant Ambani's wedding. On Friday evening, she took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her look. She wore a red saree with a barely-there blouse and a skinny pallu. Kim Kardashian looked sizzling in a red saree.

Kim's hot red look

Kim, who is a US reality show star and a businesswoman, was spotted by the paparazzi outside her hotel in Mumbai by the paparazzi. Her sister Khloe was also with her. (Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates)

Check out her look:

Kim and Khloe's India adventure

According to videos circulating on social media, Kim, 43, and Khloe, 40, landed here early Friday morning with their staff and security detail.

In one of the videos, Kim could be seen exiting the airport and giving a quick wave to the paparazzi waiting outside with Khloe following her as they stepped into a car.

"We have arrived," she captioned a video of her waving to the paparazzi calling out to her for a picture.

Earlier in the day, Kim also shared a series of videos and photos on her Instagram Stories upon her arrival in India. This is both Kim and Khloe's first visit to the country, according to media reports.

Khloe also shared a video of the duo riding around in the city in an autorickshaw.

"Kim and I are in a rickshaw in India," she said in the clip shared on her Instagram Stories.

In a video, posted on early Friday morning, a security personnel for the Kardashian sisters can be seen urging the paparazzi, who were busy clicking away their pictures and making reels, to make way for the car.

She captioned this clip as: "Hi" accompanied by the Indian flag.

An Instagram Story featured Kim saying "Thank you!" after she received a warm welcome from the hotel staff, who put a 'teeka' on her forehead and presented a shawl as well as a bouquet of flowers to her.

In the next slides, she posted glimpses of the decorations at the hotel along with the staff leading the sisters to their rooms to the sound of a live flute performance as they held salvers decorated with 'diyas' and flowers in their hands.

In a video shared by Khloe on her Instagram Stories, a production crew with cameras, lights and microphones were seen following the sister duo around.

After four months of star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Several other notable celebrities from different walks of life will also be a part of the celebration. On Thursday, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas reached Mumbai accompanied by her singer husband Nick Jonas to attend the wedding.