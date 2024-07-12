Kim Kardashian in India for Ambani wedding: Old video of her calling Indian food ‘disgusting’ surfaces

While Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, enjoys her visit to India, an old video of the reality star describing Indian cuisine as 'disgusting' has come to light on the internet, attracting widespread attention. She is in Mumbai to attend the nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Also read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding live updates

Video of Kim surfaces Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian reached India on Thursday.

The video dates back to 2012 when Kim was seen discussing Indian food with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in one of the episodes of their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"Have you ever tried Indian food?" Kim asked her sisters, to which Kendall replied, "It's disgusting!" Kim went on to add, "Disgusting, right?"

After the episode had aired, the Kardashian family had faced severe backlash for their comments, with some social media users calling out the family for being racist. “Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner called Indian food ‘so disgusting.’ Seriously? You don’t have to like it, but don’t be rude,” one user wrote at that time.

However, Kim had later issued an apology, clarifying that she did not mean to offend anyone.

"In NO way was my comment intended as an insult to the Indian people or their culture. This is just my own personal taste. There are a lot of foods I don’t like... I hate cilantro and peppers, and there are definitely some Armenian foods that I personally find disgusting, but that doesn’t reflect my opinions on other Armenian people or my culture. My comment wasn’t intended to offend anybody. We all have our own opinions and tastes and I was simply expressing mine," she wrote in her blog.

About her trip to India

Kim and Khloe came to India on Thursday by a private jet to attend the Ambani wedding. They received a grand welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, with photographers capturing their every move.

Several reports indicate that the Kardashians plan to document the wedding for their Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, and have brought their glam squad, including hairstylist Chris Appleton, and a team of producers to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Star-studded affair

The wedding will be a star-studded event, with global icons from all over the world. Apart from Kim and Khloe, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and John Cena will also attend. Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help coach Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper and several other celebrities, politicians and industrialists are expected to be present at the ceremony

More about nuptials

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.