Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian brave Mumbai rains in an auto ahead of Radhika-Anant wedding: Watch

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities, culminating in their wedding today, July 12, has seen the who's who of every major industry mark their presence at one event or the other. Be it business, showbiz or politics, the Ambanis have played gracious hosts to a series of keynote personalities the world over. Adding their name to the celebrations now, are American reality television stars and entrepreneurs, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. As if the duo's Mumbai arrival at the Kalina Airport was not enough to send the already buzzing city into a tizzy, Kim and Khloe have now taken to the streets of Mumbai to explore its vibrant culture. Their choice of vehicle? An auto. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian tour Mumbai streets in an auto(Instagram)

Kim and Khloe take the Mumbai streets in an auto

Clearly committed to extracting an authentic experience when it comes to their seemingly brief Mumbai stay, Kim and Khloe wasted no time in kickstarting their day. Shortly after being welcomed with a shower of flowers at the city's cornerstone Taj Mahal Hotel, the duo switched into comfortable yet chic outfits before jumping into an auto, heading out to explore the city. Clearly a first for them, Kim and Khloe looked rather excited to kickstart their Mumbai exploration before they make it to Anant and Radhika's wedding later in the day.

The Kardashian sisters received a grand welcome in Mumbai

Never mind the hoards of paparazzi awaiting their arrival at Mumbai's Kalina airport, Kim and Khloe were greeted by a procession of the staff once they arrived at Taj Mahal Hotel. They were adorned with tikas, handed bouquets, greeted with Namastes and led to their rooms. What designers Kim and Khloe opt to wear for the big evening now remains to be seen.

Circling back to the bride and groom, Anant and Radhika's three-part pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a gala in Jamnagar spanning three days back in March. The end of May saw the billionaire family host an elaborate Mediterranean cruise in honour of the bridegroom-to-be. Finally, the week running up to their wedding saw the Ambanis host several star-studded events such as Radhika's Mameru, the couple's sangeet, haldi, graha shanti puja and garba night. Anant and Radhika will be tying the knot today, July 12.

