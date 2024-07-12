Kris Jenner breaks down as she reveals ovary tumour diagnosis on The Kardashians; will go for hysterectomy

Kris Jenner, the mother of Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian, revealed in the latest episode of Kardashians, that she is going to have hysterectomy. Kris Jenner got diagnosed with an ovary tumour some days back, and following the diagnosis, the doctor suggested her for a complete hysterectomy to alleviate any other health complication. Sharing the update with her friends and family, Kris Jenner can be seen breaking down in the July 11 episode. Here's what we need to know about ovary tumour and hysterectomy. Sharing the update with her friends and family, Kris Jenner can be seen breaking down in the July 11 episode.

What is hysterectomy?

Often health complications can affect a woman’s reproductive organs. In such cases, it is important to go for a complete hysterectomy to avoid further health complications. Hysterectomy refers to the surgical procedure of removing the uterus. Post the surgery, a woman cannot get pregnant or menstruate. When the uterus is removed through hysterectomy, the ovaries still continue to produce hormones – however, in some cases, the ovaries may also need to be removed with the uterus. In that case, the hormone production stops. For a woman who has not reached the age of menopause, menstruation stops after hysterectomy. The levels of estrogen in the body can decline. However, libido and sexual pleasure are not affected by the process of hysterectomy.

How fatal is an ovary tumour?

Ovarian tumours are usually benign in nature. However, some ovarian tumours can be cancerous, and hence, life-threatening. Ovarian tumours can lead to ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer usually goes undetected in the initial stage, making it fatal in the later stages. It spreads within the pelvis and the stomach. In the later stages of ovarian cancer, symptoms such as loss of appetite and weight loss are visible. Depending on the stage of the cancer, surgery or chemotherapy are suggested as treatment options.

