 Kourtney Kardashian gets candid about postpartum struggles while shooting for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian gets candid about postpartum struggles while shooting for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

ByNikhita Mehta
May 05, 2024 06:46 PM IST

After delivering her son Rocky Thirteen, who is now six-month-old, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about emotional time that a mother goes through.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker recently got candid about the difficulties of going back to work after giving birth.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker opens up on the challenges of returning to work after giving birth.(Instagram/@kourtneykardash)
Kourtney Kardashian Barker opens up on the challenges of returning to work after giving birth.(Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

After delivering her son Rocky Thirteen, who is now six-month-old, the 45-year-old KUWTK star opened up about emotional time that a mother goes through as she has to return to the work for the fifth season of The Kardashians.

Taking to Instagram on May 4th, she shared a photo from her shoot and captioned the post as, “BTS shooting all the promos for our @kardashianshulu billboards n’ stuff for season 5! I was 3 months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day.”

The Poosh founder shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of herself wearing a brown off-the-shoulder dress and having her hair done in waves on her Instagram account. She was seen posing in one photo, gazing directly into the camera, and holding her arms out in another.

“And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas,” she continued.

“Something I’ve been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives!” she explained in the caption.

The star further spoke about how it is a “blessing” to be able to bring her child to work. She expressed how it had been fun to be glammed up while being at home in pajamas for months.

The Kardashian Barker concluded by saying, “What a beautiful life!”

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first glimpse of their baby boy

Kardashian praises Kourtney for showering love for her body

The Kardashian Barker previously commented on a swimwear picture with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, expressing her "love" for her body.

“I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids... and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy,” Kourtney said.

A source spoke to PEOPLE about how Kourtney is one of those people that “just gets better with age.” Adding “As she’s getting older, things that mattered in the part, no longer (matter) to her."

The source added, “She is much kinder to herself, tries not to stress and is very happy with life."

News / World News / US News / Kourtney Kardashian gets candid about postpartum struggles while shooting for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'
