Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first glimpse of their baby boy

Netizens are getting a glimpse of the newest member of the Kardashian-Barker family. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoying sweet moments with baby boy, Rocky Thirteen(Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker)

On Friday, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, 44, posted the first pictures of her 7 weeks old baby boy, Rocky Thirteen.

The couple, both dressed in black, hold their son close in a group photo and then in separate ones. The Lemme co-founder also shares a snap of her breastfeeding her baby, with the caption “ROCKY 🖤.”

Kardashian Barker has three other children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick- Penelope Scotland, 11, Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13.

Barker, 48, is also a parent to daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his former marriage to Shanna Moakler.

A PEOPLE report confirms the name of the baby- Rocky Thirteen Barker. He was born on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at a Los Angeles hospital.

Barker had hinted at his son’s name and due date in a podcast episode of One Life One Chance with Toby Morse that came out on Halloween. He talked about his wife’s pregnancy and his band Transplants, which he joined in 2002.

He said that they were planning to do a benefit concert for Hawaii, but they had to cancel it because of a conflicting event.

GOAT Rocky 13

“There’s a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due,” Barker said.

“Rocky Thirteen Barker,” the host Toby Morse repeated after him.

Barker also mentioned the name “Rocky 13” in a GOAT Talk interview with Complex in July, where he chatted with his daughter Alabama.

When they got a card that asked for the “GOAT baby name?" Alabama quickly responded with some expensive watch brands. “Audemars, Milan, f**ing Patek,” she said to her dad, laughing.

“I like Rocky 13,” Barker said.

“That’s so bad!” Alabama exclaimed.

“That’s this name that’s just been going through my head lately,” Barker explained.

The number thirteen has another meaning for the baby, as he is the thirteenth grandchild in the Kardashian clan. Khloé Kardashian called him “lucky number 13” in a TikTok video from the baby shower.