Khloé Kardashian spotted for the first time since OJ Simpson's death, her paternity rumours explained

Khloé Kardashian was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, mere hours after news broke of OJ Simpson's passing at the age of 76. Did O.J. Simpson father Khloe Kardashian? Late NFL star debunked the rumour long before(Perform/File image)

The Good American founder was spotted amidst a flurry of “condolences” from fans, stemming from long-standing conspiracy theories suggesting Simpson as her biological father—a notion both Simpson and Khloé's mother, Kris Jenner, have vehemently denied in the past.

Despite the sombre circumstances surrounding Simpson's death, the 39-year-old model appeared subdued as she exited a building accompanied by her entourage. Dressed in a beige bodycon dress and accessorized with a pricey Hermes Birkin bag. She completed her looks with sky-high heels and designer shades. Khloé's LA outing, though routine, was overshadowed once rumour mills started churning regarding her paternity.

Simpson debunked the rumour way before

Simpson himself addressed the rumours directly in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2019, vehemently denying any romantic or sexual involvement with Kris Jenner and refuting claims of a fling leading to Khloé's conception.

“I want to stress never – in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically, sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” Simpson asserted, and “all of these stories are just bogus. Bad, you know, tasteless.”

The daughter of the late Robert Kardashian, who was a close friend of Simpson and part of his legal defence team during the infamous Nicole Brown Simpson murder trial in 1995, Khloé has long been subject to rumours linking her to Simpson biologically. These rumours resurfaced in the wake of Simpson's death, prompting an influx of condolences from social media users, despite the lack of substantiated evidence supporting the claims.

While Khloé has chosen to remain silent on the matter publicly, opting instead to share a video of herself at the gym on Instagram, her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, took a more outspoken stance with a tweet expressing “good riddance” in response to Simpson's passing.

Khloé's upbringing further complicates the narrative, as she was raised alongside Simpson's children and referred to him as “Uncle OJ” and his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson as “Auntie Nicole”.