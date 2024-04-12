 When OJ Simpson had tried to kill himself in Kim Kardashian's bedroom - Hindustan Times
When OJ Simpson had tried to kill himself in Kim Kardashian's bedroom

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2024 09:57 AM IST

Recalling the moment when OJ Simpson threatened Kim Kardashian's father that he'll take his life in her room.

O.J. Simpson, the former NFL star, passed away at the age of 76 after battling cancer, as announced by his family on social media. As the world mourns the death of a star here's when O.J. threatened to take his own life in teenage Kim's bedroom.

FILE - O.J. Simpson and his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, arrive for the opening of the Harley-Davidson Cafe in New York on Oct. 19, 1993. Simpson,(AP)
FILE - O.J. Simpson and his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, arrive for the opening of the Harley-Davidson Cafe in New York on Oct. 19, 1993. Simpson,(AP)

O.J's death was announced today, a statement posted on his social media accounts read: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

What was the link between OJ Simpson and Kim Kardarshian?

In the 1990s, Simpson had a close relationship with Kim Kardashian's late father, Robert Kardashian. During Simpson's murder trial for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman, Robert served as an advisor to his legal team.

A particularly startling incident, later dramatized in "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," involved Simpson threatening to end his life in 13-year-old Kim's bedroom. At the time, Kim was staying with her father. Before the infamous Bronco car chase, Robert discovered Simpson in Kim's room, recording a "suicide tape" and holding photos of Nicole and their children, Justin and Sydney.

Recalling the incident, Robert said, "O.J. said, 'I'm going to kill myself in this room.' I told him, 'You can't. This is my daughter's bedroom.' I can't have her exposed to that." Robert emphasized the importance of the room to his daughter, saying he couldn't bear to see Simpson's body there.

Simpson's family shared a statement about his passing, expressing their desire for privacy and grace during this time. Simpson had been battling prostate cancer, and earlier this year, he had debunked rumors of being in hospice care, posting on social media about hosting friends for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

In 1994, Simpson faced accusations of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. After a highly publicized trial that lasted nearly a year, he was acquitted. However, a subsequent civil lawsuit held him responsible for wrongful death and battery, resulting in a $33.5 million damages verdict against him.

In 2007, Simpson was convicted for his involvement in an armed robbery in Las Vegas and was sentenced to 33 years in prison. He was granted parole in 2017 and released from prison.

The news of Simpson's death has reignited discussions about his tumultuous life and legal battles, with many reflecting on his complex relationship with Robert Kardashian and the lingering questions surrounding the murder trial.

