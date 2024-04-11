OJ Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dies at 76 after prolonged battle with cancer

Orenthal James Simpson breathed his last on Wednesday following a battle with cancer in Las Vegas. He was 76. Orenthal James Simpson breathed his last on Wednesday after battling cancer. He was 76.(AFP)

The legendary former football star was charged with his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson's and her friend's gruesome 1994 murders, but he was ultimately found not guilty. O.J. and Nicole shared two children.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In a statement, the Simpson family stated the famed football player died while being surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," read a statement from the family posted on X.

Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer

In February, a local Las Vegas news station reported that Simpson had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was receiving chemotherapy amidst claims that he had moved into hospice care.

However, the NFL legend refuted the rumors as he quipped, "Hospice! You talking about hospice?”

"No, I’m not even in the hospital. I don’t know who put that out there," he added.

Also Read: Washington DC shootout: One dead, multiple injured, including two children, police issue lookout notice

Last year in May, Simpson posted a video on his X handle to announce that he had been diagnosed with cancer and used medicinal marijuana to lessen the negative effects.

“I had to do the whole chemo thing … I started smoking a couple of puffs a day, and I only had nausea twice. I’m over the chemo. I only got nauseous on two occasions. … The pot really helped me with the unfortunate side of catching cancer," he wrote.

"I’m healthy now. It looks like I beat it. I’m happy about that," he further said.

In a video captioned 'never before a game', he talked about Super Bowl LVIII and explained that he was rooting for his old team the San Francisco 49ers.

O.J.'s life remained in spotlight for both positive and negative reasons. He was a cherished all-American sports star who was a Buffalo Bills icon and a Heisman Trophy winner from USC.

Even after leaving football, he was a true A-list star in Hollywood, appearing in numerous films and television series. He was also renowned for being the spokesperson and face of Hertz for a very long time.

Know about OJ Simpson's controversial life

OJ was accused of murdering his second wife Nicole, who was discovered stabbed to death alongside her friend Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994.

After five days, the law enforcement pursued OJ and his companion Al Cowlings while they attempted to escape in a white Ford Bronco.

While Cowlings was driving the car, OJ sat in the backseat and threatened to take his own life with a gun. In the end, the Super Bowl champion surrendered to the police and was put on trial for the double homicide.

Also Read: Another ‘missing’ Indian student found dead in Ohio, US, 11th such case this year

OJ's defence team, which included late Robert Kardashian, was able to get him exonerated after 11 months.

In 1997, a civil action held the author of "If I Did It" accountable for Nicole's death, even though he was acquitted at his criminal trial.

O.J.'s legal troubles didn't end there. In September 2007, he was taken into custody after leading a group of men into a Las Vegas casino and using weapons to take what he claimed to be his personal sports memorabilia. He was accused of many felonies, including armed theft and kidnapping.

A jury found him guilty and sentenced him to a maximum term of 33 years in jail. However, he was granted parole in 2017.

He is survived by four children -- two from his first marriage, and two other from his marriage with Nicole.