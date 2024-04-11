Washington DC shootout: One dead, multiple injured, including two children, police issue lookout notice

One lost their life, and several others injured, including two children, in a shooting in Washington DC on Wednesday evening. Washington police issue alert for suspect vehicle

Law enforcement has issued a public alert for the vehicle suspected to be transporting the assailant who fled the scene.

While details are limited, authorities have confirmed the death of a man at the scene and the hospitalized five others, among them a nine-year-old and a 12-year-old, with injuries not deemed life-threatening.

The shooting occurred around 6:10 pm in the city's northeast, with the possibility of two shooters still at large.

During a press briefing, officials confirmed that the investigation is in its early stages but indicated that the suspects alighted from the vehicle and initiated gunfire.

Lookout notice for a light blue Toyota sedan issued

“Lookout is for a light blue Toyota sedan, UNK tags, no front tags, dark tints, black rims, possibly occupied with two shooters inside. L/S heading Eastbound on Maryland Ave NE,” Washington police shared on X (formerly Twitter).

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}