Viral video shows the exact moment when Hamas leader finds out Israel killed his 3 sons: Watch

A viral X (formerly Twitter) video shows the exact moment when Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh found out that an Israeli airstrike killed his 3 sons and grandchildren on Eid. On Eid Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s sons fall victim to an Israeli airstrike(X)

The footage clearly shows that he learned the bad news while at a hospital visiting the wounded Palestinians in Qatar City, where he is currently living in exile.

He nods, looks down at the ground, and says: “God rest their souls.”

While four of Haniyeh's grandchildren died in the strike as per Hamas, the Israeli government said they had no evidence to support that claim.

The Israeli army claimed that his sons, Mohammed and Hazem, were Hamas-skilled combatants, whereas Amir was a platoon commander.

Some of their names are included among those of the most prominent victims killed in the war so far.

The killing was done in ‘the spirit of revenge’: Hamas leader

The killings may derail the peaceful settlement that is being mediated by international bodies and specifically the indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

In response, Haniyeh said that the killing was done in “the spirit of revenge and murder” to avenge the missile that was launched on Tuesday and called the pressure not an option.

The militant leader told Al Jazeera, “The enemy believes that by targeting the families of the leaders, it will push them to give up the demands of our people.”

“Anyone who believes that targeting my sons will push Hamas to change its position is delusional.”

Hamas stated that Mohammed, Hazem, and Amir had been killed in Shati refugee camp, a place where Haniyeh himself was born.

His three granddaughters and grandsons are also the casualties of the assault, according to the statement.

The whole ordeal came to an end only a very short time after Hamas was crushed, according to an Israeli War Cabinet minister.

This was uttered right by the Israeli War Cabinet Minister, Benny Gants: “From a military point of view, Hamas is defeated. Its fighters are eliminated or in hiding” and its capabilities “crippled”

“Fighting against Hamas will take time. Boys who are now in middle school will still fight in the Gaza Strip.”