‘No great loss’: Ron Goldman's father reacts to OJ Simpson's death as White House expresses condolences

Ron Goldman's father broke silence after OJ Simpson's death, saying the NFL legend's passing serves as a reminder that his son and Nicole Brown Simpson "were murdered by him". Speaking to NBC News, Ron Goldman's father: “The only thing I have to say is it’s just a reminder of Ron being gone all these years."(Getty Images)

Simpson died at the age of 76 on Wednesday following a battle with cancer, his family said in a statement posted on X.

Simpson was found not guilty of killing her ex-wife Brown and her friend Ron in 1994. However, a court complaint filed by Ron's father, Fred Goldman, in 1997 found the former athlete and actor liable for their deaths.

Speaking to NBC News, Fred said: “The only thing I have to say is it’s just a reminder of Ron being gone all these years."

“It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone," he added.

Meanwhile, Fred told Daily Mail that he will not waste his time by reacting to the late actor's death.

“His death is a reminder that Ron and Nicole were murdered by him. I am not going to react to my thoughts about him dying.”

“I have nothing to say about him. My response will not be about OJ's death but about the loss of my son's life by him,” he said.

Despite the fact that Simpson had a prosperous NFL career, he was most widely recognised for being exonerated in the 1995 murder case, also known as "Trial of the Century".

He was accused of killing Brown and Goldman, who were discovered fatally stabbed outside of her Los Angeles residence.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner, who was earlier married to Simpson’s attorney Robert Kardashian’s ex-wife Kris Jenner, reacted on X on his demise. "Good Riddance," she wrote.

What did White House say on former NFL star OJ Simpson's death?

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre extended condolences to Simpson's family over his demise. But she did not mention Brown or Goldman, the two victims the former NFL player was acquitted of killing.

"Our thoughts are with his families [sic] during this difficult time — obviously with his family and loved ones,” Jean-Pierre stated. “And I’ll say this, I know that they have asked for some privacy. And so we’re going to respect that. And I’ll just leave it there.”

In a post on X, Simpson's family said: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer."

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family."

Simpson's demise occurred two months after it was revealed that he was fighting prostate cancer and receiving chemotherapy.