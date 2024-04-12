‘Good riddance’: Caitlyn Jenner breaks silence over OJ Simpson's death; here's how they were connected

Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday celebrated the death of football star OJ Simpson’s death by sharing her unfiltered response to the convicted felon’s passing on social media. Soon after 76-years-old NFL star's demise was reported in the media, the 74-year-old former Olympian took to X, and wrote: “Good Riddance #OJSimpson."(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Simpson died from prostate cancer on Wednesday, according to his family's statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the Simpson family wrote.

In 1994, Simpson was taken into custody and accused of killing his second wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, who was stabbed to death alongside her friend, Ron Goldman. Although he was cleared of the killings, the kin of the victims filed a civil lawsuit against him in 1997, and he was deemed responsible for the deaths.

Between 1991 to 2015, Caitlyn was wed to Kris Jenner, a longtime friend of Nicole Brown's. During Simpson's 1995 murder trial, Kris' first husband, Robert Kardashian, who she was married to between 1978 and 1991, acted as a defence lawyer of the football player.

Caitlyn Jenner claimed OJ Simpson gave death warning to Brown

In 2021, Jenner claimed that Simpson had previously threatened Brown that he would "kill her and get away with it". In an Australian Big Brother VIP episode, the reality TV star told fellow contestants that Simpson also told his wife, "I'll kill you and get away with it because I'm OJ Simpson."

Calling it an "extraordinarily difficult time", Jenner went on to say, “Nicole was Kris’ best friend, had been for a long time. I was at Nicole’s house two days before the murder.”

Jenner claimed that Brown, a friend of the Jenner family, had "relayed that information" to her former spouse, Kris, "and, um, unfortunately she was right," at one point.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians added that she witnessed Simpson's 1995 trial in the court with her ex-wife.

Jenner remarked, "And even after the not guilty verdict… Kris turns around to me and goes, ‘We should’ve listened to Nicole, she was right, right from the beginning.’”

A look at OJ Simpson's controversies

The 1990s saw the NFL player and actor accused of killing Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. During the 1995 trial that was seen by almost 100 million people worldwide, Simpson was declared not guilty. It was called "the trial of the century." However, he was found responsible for the deaths in 1996 after the victims' kin filed a legal lawsuit, and was sentenced to pay $33.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

He served nine years in jail after being found guilty of the 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports memorabilia traders in Las Vegas. He was freed from imprisonment in 2017.