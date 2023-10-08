‘I’m not even close to looking,’ ‘Very single’ Caitlyn Jenner says she doesn't intend to find a partner

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner recently opened up in an interview with The Times, sharing her perspective on her love life. She revealed that, despite being "very single" at the moment, she has no plans to seek a romantic partner in the near future. Caitlyn Jenner's candid interview: Embracing independence, reflecting on love, and joining 'House of Kardashian. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship," Caitlyn stated in the interview. "I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

Caitlyn emphasized that she doesn't feel lonely. She has a large and close-knit family, so she has the choice to enjoy dinners with family members every night of the week. Additionally, she finds companionship in her two dogs, Bertha and Baxter. She also keeps herself engaged through various activities.

“I fly airplanes. Play a lot of golf… I raced cars for 20-odd years," she added. "Racing cars is not the greatest way to make money or a career or business. You do it because it’s fun.”

Despite being in what she described as the "fun" phase of her life, Caitlyn has some ongoing projects and still makes time for exercise.

“I do. Obviously it changes from the old days." She said, "I’m not trying to win Olympic gold medals; I just enjoy good health. I don’t go crazy working out, but I get my exercise in all the time.”

In the interview, Caitlyn also recalled her past relationship with her ex-wife, Kris Jenner. She recalled that when they first met on a blind date in 1990, it was "love at first sight."

“We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months," Caitlyn revealed. "I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight.”

Caitlyn also spoke about how Kris took charge of her business and played a crucial role in launching their family into infomercials. However, Caitlyn admitted that neither of them could have predicted the immense success and direction their careers would take.

"We had no idea what the future held for us," she reflected, hinting at the unforeseen turns in their careers. "I don't think even she did."

This conversation also touched upon Caitlyn's recent statement that she and Kris "really never talk anymore." Their separation in 2013 occurred after a 22-year marriage marked a significant change in their relationship.

Caitlyn is currently set to feature in "House of Kardashian," a three-part documentary premiering on the U.K.'s Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now. She chose to participate in the documentary, even though other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are not involved.

"When they approached me about doing this show, once I thought about it, I thought, ‘You know what? I want to get involved. I want to do my best to be very positive and really represent the family and the kids in a positive way,' " she explained her decision regarding the project. The documentary has yet to receive a release date in the U.S.