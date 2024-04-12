Kourtney Kardashian drank breast milk because she felt sick

Kourtney Kardashian is revealing an unconventional trick that makes her feel better when sick. The mom-of-four, who welcomed her son in November 2023, took to Instagram Stories recently and shared a selfie as she gave a thumbs up to the camera. What is Kourtney's treatment of choice when she is not well? Breast milk. Also read: Internet reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s new ‘edgy’ look since marrying Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her and husband Travis Barker's first baby, a son named Rocky, making this her fourth child, in November 2023.

That's right. The reality TV star, who appears on The Kardashians, wrote along with the photo, “I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick … goodnight!”

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share this selfie.

About Kourtney Kardashian's kids

Kourtney, 44, is mom to son Rocky Thirteen, 5 months, whom she shares with musician-husband Travis Barker. She is also mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, and sons Mason Dash, 14, and Reign Aston, 9, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick. The former couple broke up in 2015. Kourtney has been married to Travis since 2022.

Kourtney gave birth to her first child with Travis in November 2023 after a difficult pregnancy, even undergoing urgent fetal surgery in September. She is also stepmom to Travis' daughter Alabama and son Landon, plus step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney's message for new moms

Recently, Kourtney reshared a post on Instagram Stories and penned a message above the photo to 'new mommies'. She wrote, "Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy, as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too) XOXO."

