Radhika Merchant channels princess vibes in her first look from reception night. Watch

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations did not end with them tying the knot on July 12. It continued with “Shubh Aashirwad” on July 13 and culminated with the grand “Mangal Utsav” wedding reception today. The lavish event is being attended by dignitaries from India and worldwide. Expectedly, visuals from the grand reception have taken over social media, including the first looks of the newlyweds. A video shows how Radhika Merchant is channelling princess vibes in a gorgeous outfit at her reception. The image shows Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's first looks from reception. (Screenshot)

The video, shared on an Ambani fan page, shows Anant Ambani in a traditional outfit and Radhika Merchant wearing a beautiful golden attire. She bows to welcome a guest, with her father-in-law Mukesh Ambani standing beside her.

Take a look at the video here:

The couple had their roka in 2022 and a formal ceremony in 2023. Earlier this year, they had their first pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, which was graced by Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. It also featured performances from renowned entertainers, including pop star Rihanna.

For the second pre-wedding, the Ambanis chose a four-day European cruise to accommodate their 1200-person guest list. In addition to events like a toga party and masquerade ball, the guests also enjoyed performances from Katy Perry, Pitbull, and the Backstreet Boys, among others.

The pre-wedding rituals were no less glamorous, as they saw performances by not just Indian artists but also foreigners. Notably, Justin Bieber is on the list of performers who energetically performed during the sangeet ceremony.

Foreign dignitaries, sports personalities, politicians, and film stars attended the July 12 wedding ceremony at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.