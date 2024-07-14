Wai Wai noodles billionaire attended Ambani wedding: 6 points about Varun Chaudhary

The Managing Director of CG Corp Global, the parent company of CG Foods, which owns Wai Wai, Varun Chaudhary, attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12 held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. He attended the big fat Indian wedding with his wife Anushree Tongya, daughter of Jaipur-based businessman Rajkumar Tongya. Varun Chaudhary with his wife Anushree Tongya at Anant and Radhika's wedding. (Instagram/@vbollywood_official)

But before we tell you six interesting things about him, take a look at the video capturing him with his wife at the Ambani wedding.

“Nepal’s billionaire Varun Chaudhary, MD of CG Corp Global (the makers of Wai Wai noodles) and his wife Anushree at Ambani wedding,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

Here are six points about the billionaire:

1- 1- Varun Chaudhary is the son of Nepalese billionaire businessman, politician, and philanthropist Binod Chaudhary and Sarika Chaudhary.

2- He completed his schooling at The Doon School and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business from Miami University. He further studied Business Finance at one of India’s top B-schools, IIM Ahmedabad, and obtained an MBA in Business Administration and Management from Murdoch University. Additionally, he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Techno India University.

3- Varun Chaudhary served as the Executive Director of the Chaudhary Group for over 35 years, from February 1985 to May 2020. He also held the position of Executive Director at CG Corp Global starting in February 1991 and was promoted to Managing Director of the company in March 2021.

4- In his role at CG Corp Global, he oversees a multinational conglomerate with a legacy spanning over 150 years, encompassing 79 brands and 167 companies across 24 countries.

5- He manages a diversified portfolio within the CG Group, which includes sectors such as mega food parks, agro-industries, quick service restaurants, cement, EPC, real estate, ayurveda, and biotech.

6- Varun Chaudhary married Anushree Tongya in Udaipur on April 28, 2017.