Rajinikanth tries food from Benglauru's Rameshwaram Cafe at Anant Ambani wedding, ate rasam vada, pudi idli, dosa

Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
ByShylaja Varma
Jul 14, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe served food at Anant Ambani's wedding, for the high tea. Rajinikanth and his family tried food from the restaurant chain.

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe served food to guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai on Friday. The Ambani family has been serving a wide range of global cuisines for all the gala events. Superstar Rajinikanth and family treated themselves to food from the popular Bengaluru restaurant chain.

Rajinikanth arrived with his whole family to attend the wedding, which included wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, and son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi.

"All the delegates thoroughly enjoyed our South Indian dishes. Our superstar Rajinikanth enjoyed with his family," co-founder Raghavendra Rao told Hindustantimes.com.

The actor attended the wedding with his whole family, which included wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, and son-in-law Vishagan Vanangamudi and his grandson.

The co-founder of Rameshwaram Cafe said that Rajinikanth and his family tried dishes such as rasam vada, pudi idli, pudi dosa, and filter coffee.

Rameshwaram Cafe served south Indian classics at the high tea and the dinner on the day of the wedding. The restaurant chain had served food for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's mehendi ceremony which took place last week.

They also served food during the pre-wedding celebration on a luxury cruise in Europe in May.

Bengaluru food brands at Ambani wedding

Two other Bengaluru food brands, Lavonne and Chinita, had served food for guests at the pre-wedding ceremonies in Mumbai, held in the days leading up to the wedding.

