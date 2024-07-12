Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe to serve benne dosa, thatte idli at Anant Ambani wedding

Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru is reportedly serving food at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The star-studded event will be attended by the likes of American socialite Kim Kardashian, Samsung Electronics CEO Jay Lee, and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe will serve different types of dosa, idli, and vada at Anant Ambani's wedding. (File Photo)

Talking to HT.Com, the cafe confirmed that they would serve food during high tea and dinner. They also shared the high tea menu, which lists items like coconut puran poli, pesarattu dosa, thatte idli, bonda soup, and more. It also has a beverage, filter coffee.

Take a look at the entire menu here:

The high tea menu for the Ambani wedding was shared by Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe. (Special arrangements)

Rameshwaram Cafe and Ambani events

In an earlier Instagram post, Rameshwaram Cafe Bengaluru shared how it served numerous South Indian delicacies for the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise. Rameshwaram Cafe cofounder Raghavendra Rao confirmed the eatery’s role to HT.com. The cafe also confirmed over a call that it served food at the recent haldi ceremony, which took place on July 8 at Antilia.

A Mexican restaurant in Bengaluru, Chinita Real Mexican Food, took to their Instagram to share about serving food at one of the Ambani pre-wedding ritual celebrations.

“CHINITA catered one of the Ambani wedding events at the Antilia and it was definitely an experience of a lifetime!” the restaurant wrote in a post.

A Mexican restaurant in Bengaluru which served food at one of the Ambani pre-wedding rituals. (Instagram/@chinitarealmexicanfood)

Ambani pre-wedding celebrations

The Ambanis hosted two pre-weddings for the couple. The first one took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Besides an amazing performance by Rihanna, the events were attended by the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg. For the second pre-wedding, the Ambanis took their guests on a four-day-long cruise across Europe.