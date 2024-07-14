‘Anant, please continue to care for Radhika’: MS Dhoni’s advice to Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son

Cricket legend MS Dhoni joined the who’s who of India as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a grand ceremony on July 12. The ceremony, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, was one of the most grand wedding ceremonies in India in recent times. Dhoni, a guest at the wedding, took to Instagram to congratulate the couple. In his post, he urged Anant Ambani to “continue to cherish and care for Radhika” as they embark on their journey together. He also extended his best wishes for a happy and fulfilling married life. MS Dhoni congratulates Radhika Merchant with a warm hug after her wedding to Anant Ambani. (Instagram/@mahi7781)

“Radhika, may your radiant smile never fade! Anant, please continue to cherish and care for Radhika with the same love and kindness you show to everyone around you. May your married life be filled with happiness, laughter, and adventure. Congratulations, and see you guys soon! Song is for Viren uncle,” wrote Dhoni while sharing a picture on Instagram.

Dhoni shared the post on July 14 on Instagram. Since then, it has accumulated over 3.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“Thala posting about someone's wedding. Surely lucky,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Are we back to the old days when Mahi used to use social media frequently!?”

“R+A+D+H+I+K+A = 7 Thala for a reason,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Shadi ka month July, July ka matlb saal ka 7va month [The wedding month is July, July is the 7th month of the year]. Message is clear Thala for a reason.”