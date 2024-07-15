 Who is Happy Ambani: The viral furry sensation from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Who is Happy Ambani: The viral furry sensation from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

ByAadrika Sominder
Jul 15, 2024 06:47 PM IST

The Ambani-Merchant wedding hosted a special guest of honour, Happy Ambani, Anant Ambani's Golden Retriever; check out some of his cutest moments below

If there's one member of the Ambani family who has been severely overlooked by the public this wedding season, it's the family's pet golden retriever, Happy Ambani. The affectionate pupper has been spotted at many of the wedding events, including the engagement and mandap. Lately, Happy also made a special appearance in the family portrait.

Happy Ambani, the Ambanis' adorable golden retriever
Happy Ambani, the Ambanis' adorable golden retriever

Happy Ambani's official feature in the Ambanis' family portrait
Happy Ambani's official feature in the Ambanis' family portrait

Most recently, Happy was spotted at the mandap on their wedding day, surveilling the wedding rituals as baby Aadiya Shakti, Isha Ambani's daughter, approached Happy to give him some precious hugs. Dressed in an adorable pink Banarasi silk brocade jacket, Happy's outfit was courtesy of Ahmedabad-based Pannkh Designer Pet Wear who has designed many outfits for the family pets before.

The first time Happy was a part of the wedding functions was when he was the surprise ring-bearer at the Ambani-Merchant engagement in January. The crowd was all ooh-and-aahs for the superstar who looked absolutely darling in his little red ensemble.

The Ambani family has always publicised their love for animals. Nita Ambani shared in an earlier interview with The Week that she is not just a mother and grandmother, but also a 'dog mother'. Referring to her youngest son, Anant's love for animals, she said, “Add to that, I am also a dog mother... my son Anant rescues dogs; he has 5,000 stray dogs, but I have only one who is my family and we call him Happy.”

In this months-old video, Anant and Happy were spotted in New York City, enjoying a short walk before being approached by an influencer. This showcases the deep bond between the pupper and Anant, and how he likes to keep his furry friend close even as he travels abroad. Safe to say Happy has definitely become our favourite Ambani family member!

Who is Happy Ambani: The viral furry sensation from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding
