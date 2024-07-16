'Another great Indian wedding': Anand Mahindra is not referring to the Ambanis. Hint: Think JD Vance

Former US President Donald Trump recently announced JD Vance as his running mate. Expectedly, social media has been filled with posts about this senator. From his achievements to his 2016 social media posts, where he reportedly bashed Trump, the conversation around Vance is ongoing. In addition to these topics, people are also posting about his wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, a litigator. However, what attracted people's attention is his wife’s Indian origin. Anand Mahindra is among those X users, too, who shared a post highlighting this aspect. JD Vance, Usha Chilukuri Vance on their wedding day.(X/@anandmahindra)

In a sweet post, the business tycoon posted a picture of JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance wearing traditional Indian wedding attire. While posting the throwback photo, Mahindra wrote, “There’s another Great Indian Wedding to celebrate…” He concluded his post with a smiling emoji. The other "great Indian wedding" he referred to is the ongoing celebrations involving the marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being posted less than half an hour ago, the viral share has collected close to 1,000 views and several likes. Additionally, the post has received many comments.

“India is spreading love worldwide,” wrote an X user. Another added, “Amazing, so down-to-earth.” A third expressed, “Upcoming Vice President of America .”

Trump announced about JD Vance, a first-time Senator from Ohio, on Truth Social. He wrote that he came to the conclusion of picking the 39-year-old “after lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering.”

He also added how Vance served in the Marine Corps, “graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate.”

Usha Chilukuri Vance, daughter of Indian immigrants, paved her path as a litigator and was employed at a prestigious San Francisco law firm. She recently stepped down from the position.

JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance met while studying law at Yale University. Soon after graduating, they tied the knot in 2014. They have three children together—two boys and a girl.