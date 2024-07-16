'Hire Indian CEO or...': Elon Musk responds to Indian man's post on JD Vance, Usha Chilukuri Vance

JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance are trending on social media. If you are yet to catch up on the latest world affairs and are wondering who they are, we have got you. Senator JD Vance is former US President Donald Trump’s newly announced running mate. Usha Chilukuri Vance is his Indian-origin wife, who worked as a corporate litigator at a prestigious San Francisco law firm. Expectedly, social media is filled with posts about the couple, with many sharing about JD Vance’s “Indian connection”. One of those shares has attracted the attention of tech billionaire Elon Musk. It is a post by an Indian user and the X owner reacted to the post with an emoticon. Elon Musk took to X to react to an Indian man's post on JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance. (AP)

An X user whose account is named Dr Parik Patel shared a picture of JD Vance and Usha Chilukuri Vance with one of their kids. While sharing the photo, the Indian man wrote, “You either hire an Indian CEO or live long enough to see yourself become Indian.”

Elon Musk took to the post’s comments section to react with a laughing-out-loud emoticon.

Take a look at the posts here:

Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Usha Chilukuri Vance attended Mt. Carmel High School in San Diego and completed her BA in history at Yale University. She later went on to complete her MPhil in Early Modern History from the University of Cambridge and her law degree from Yale Law School.

JD Vance has always been open about his wife’s pivotal role in his life, personal and professional. “She instinctively understood the questions I didn’t even know to ask and she always encouraged me to seek opportunities that I didn’t know existed,” he fondly recalled in a 2022 interview, reflecting on their student days at Yale University.

They both graduated from Yale University and got married in 2014. The couple has three children, two sons and a daughter - Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.