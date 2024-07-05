Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty wears 42,000 Indian label dress at resignation speech. It becomes viral joke

As Rishi Sunak gave his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street, all eyes were fixated on his wife, Akshata Murty, who wore an Indian label dress that cost a little over ₹42,000. The expensive high-necked dress that has all the colours of Britain’s national flag - blue, red and white stripes - soon became a joke online. Britain's outgoing Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party, Rishi Sunak, delivers a statement after his general election defeat outside 10 Downing Street in London as his wife, Akshata Murty, stands at a distance. (AFP)

You may ask, “Why?” Well, the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty wore a dress with arrows pointing down, and the bottom section of the dress was red.

The internet users were quick enough to use this as a metaphor for how the election has gone for the Conservative Party, who lost the 2024 general election in the UK to the Labour Party.

Here’s this X user had to say about Murty’s dress at Sunak’s resignation speech:

“Nice to see Mrs Sunak wearing an American flag-style dress,” quipped another.

This internet user said that Murty’s expensive dress reminds him of a “skeleton”.

“Sunak: ‘Yours is the only judgement that matters.’ He said that to his wife when she asked what dress she should wear this morning - and look what happened,” wrote yet another social media user while referring to Sunak’s last speech as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

This individual thinks that it “is the stuff of a million memes”.

“Even Rishi Sunaks wife’s dress says you’re going down!” said another X user.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the Indian businesswoman’s dress is from Ka-Sha, an Indian fashion label. The cotton dress is sold through Omi Na Na, an online boutique specialising in sustainable fashion brands.

Known for her love of statement pieces from high-end designers, Akshata Murty topped Tatler magazine’s best-dressed list for Britain in 2023.