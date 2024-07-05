Rishi Sunak memes galore after UK election loss: ‘Didn’t work for 70 hours a week?’

The Labour Party defeated Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party in a landslide victory in the UK general elections. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat, declaring that the opposition had won. Amid this shift in the UK's political scenario, many people have taken to social media to express their reactions, with some sharing posts involving Sunak’s in-laws, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, and philanthropist Sudha Murty. Rishi Sunak's election loss sparked a meme fest on X. (AFP)

“Sudha Murthy's son-in-law made his party Tories tank the election. Narayana Murthy didn't advise his son-in-law to work 70 hours a week to save his untalented a** after becoming an unelected PM?” wrote an X user and shared a picture which shows Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy with their daughter Akshata Murty, and son-in-law, Rishi Sunak.

Another individual too referenced the same remark and posted:

Rishi Sunak meme referencing Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work-week remark. (X/@091Rajeshkumar)

What is Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour workweek remark?

Last year, in a conversation with CFO Mohandas Pai, Murthy said, “If we want to compete with the fastest growing countries like China and Japan, we need to boost up our work productivity. At the moment, India’s work productivity is very low. The government also must reduce the time it takes for decision-making and curb corruption in bureaucracy,” adding, “Our youngsters need to work for at least 70 hours a week.” His comment not only divided the internet but also caused a global controversy.

While some agreed with Murthy, others argued that corporate employees should focus on creating a work-life balance rather than making their jobs their priority.

Returning to the recent meme galore on Rishi Sunak, here are some more posts people have shared on X.

“The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides...I take responsibility for the loss to the many good, hard-working, conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts, their local records of delivery and their dedication to their communities, I am sorry. I will now head down to London, where I will say more about tonight's result before I leave the job of Prime Minister, to which I have given my all,” Rishi Sunak said after his loss, reported ANI.

The UK's Labour Party crossed the 326-seat threshold needed for a working majority in the House of Commons. Keir Starmer will be Britain's next prime minister.